Who should the Leafs start in goal for Game 1 of the playoffs?

The Winnipeg Jets defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-0 Tuesday, setting the North Division matchups for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The division-winning Toronto Maple Leafs will take on the fourth-place Montreal Canadiens while the second-place Edmonton Oilers will play the Jets, who will finish the regular season in third place in the division.

It will be the first playoff meeting between Toronto and Montreal since the NHL quarterfinals in April, 1979.

The current Jets (originally the Atlanta Thrashers) have never played Edmonton in the playoffs, but the original Jets played the Oilers six times in the 1980's and 1990's.

The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin Saturday with U.S. games, with the North Division games expected to start no earlier than next Wednesday.