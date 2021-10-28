Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber called last Saturday's 7-0 shellacking at the hands of Chelsea "embarrassing" and insisted the Canaries will fight on for their place in the Premier League.

Through nine matches, the club is winless in their first season back in the top flight after a one-year return to the Championship and sit at the bottom of the table on two points.

"Saturday was disgraceful to be honest and embarrassing for our 1,500 supporters, who made that trek early in the morning," Webber said of the match at Stamford Bridge. "When you lose 7-0 everyone says 'They didn't try.' It is an easy thing to say, but it is not true and we have to turn it around. We can't go into games writing them off as 'Oh, we've got no chance in that game'."

Webber also dismissed any criticism towards manager Daniel Farke, who led the team to a first-place finish in the Championship last season.

"We've not come to this league to be tourists and swapping shirts with other players," Webber said. "We're here to show we can stay in this league and compete in this league," Webber said. "It always annoys me in football that everyone always goes for one person. When we were successful last year, we were not successful just because of Daniel, we were successful because we have 300 staff working hard, we have fantastic players and we were successful."

The Canaries are next in action on Saturday when they host Leeds United.