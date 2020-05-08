It's still not clear when the National Hockey League will decide and announce their plans for the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

"One of many matters that are being analyzed and worked on. There is no urgency to reaching a decision on this, at least currently," said NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly.

The league's Board of Governors held a conference call on Monday to discuss a range of issues, including the idea of holding the draft in June before the potential completion of the season.

The draft was initially scheduled to be held in Montreal June 26-27, but was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.