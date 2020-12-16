1h ago
Book highlights players on CFL neg. lists ahead of NCAA bowl season
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book is one of several notable names that could appear in NCAA bowl games this winter on negotiation lists revealed by the Canadian Football League Wednesday. Each team revealed 10 players on their negotiation list, which can include as many as 45 players the club is given exclusive CFL rights to.
TSN.ca Staff
Book, who has quarterbacked Notre Dame to the No. 2 ranking this season, is on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ negotiation list. The senior has thrown for 2,382 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just two interceptions for the undefeated Fighting Irish this season.
Other notable names from ranked NCAA teams include Cincinatti QB Desmond Ridder, Iowa State QB Brock Purdy, and North Carolina QB Sam Howell.
Ridder, who has thrown for 1,821 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions and helped the undefeated Bearcats to the No. 6 ranking, and Purdy, who has thrown for 2,272 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions for the No. 8 Cyclones, are both also on the Blue Bombers’ neg list.
And Howell, who has thrown for 3,352 yards, 27 touchdowns, and six interceptions for the No. 16 Tar Heels, is on the Ottawa Redblacks negotiation list.
Other names to keep an eye on during bowl season include Oklahoma State running back and Chuba Hubbard teammate LD Brown (Edmonton Football Team), Marshall QB Grant Wells (Toronto Argonauts), and Nevada QB Carson Strong (BC Lions).
The ten players announced on each CFL team’s negotiation list are as follows:
|
BC LIONS
|
Name
|
Position
|
College
|
Trey Adams
|
OL
|
Washington
|
Zerrick Cooper
|
QB
|
Jacksonville State
|
Matt Corral
|
QB
|
Mississippi
|
Ben DiNucci
|
QB
|
James Madison
|
Tipa Galeai
|
LB
|
Utah St.
|
Gage Gubrud
|
QB
|
Washington St.
|
Shea Patterson
|
QB
|
Michigan
|
Carter Stanley
|
QB
|
Kansas
|
Carson Strong
|
QB
|
Nevada
|
Javin White
|
DB
|
UNLV
|
EDMONTON FOOTBALL TEAM
|
Name
|
Position
|
College
|
Josh Brown
|
OT
|
College of Idaho
|
LD Brown
|
RB
|
Oklahoma St.
|
Case Cookus
|
QB
|
Northern Arizona
|
Pete Guerriero
|
RB
|
Monmouth
|
Jerry Louie-Mcgee
|
WR
|
Montana
|
Dante Olson
|
LB
|
Montana
|
Bryce Perkins
|
QB
|
Virginia
|
Brandon Polk
|
WR
|
James Madison
|
Josh Rosen
|
QB
|
UCLA
|
Shane Zylstra
|
WR
|
Minnesota Mankato
|
CALGARY STAMPEDERS
|
Name
|
Position
|
College
|
Marcelis Branch
|
DB
|
Robert Morris
|
Julian Good-Jones
|
OL
|
Iowa St.
|
Jake Haener
|
QB
|
Fresno St.
|
Cassanova McKinzy
|
DE
|
Auburn
|
Jarrell Owens
|
DE
|
Oklahoma St.
|
Horace Richardson
|
DB
|
Southern Methodist
|
Sean Riley
|
WR
|
Syracuse
|
Marcus Smith
|
DE
|
Louisville
|
DeAndre Thompkins
|
WR
|
Penn St.
|
Skylar Thompson
|
QB
|
Kansas St.
|
SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS
|
Name
|
Position
|
College
|
Kentrell Brice
|
DB
|
Louisiana Tech
|
Jeremy Clark
|
DB
|
Michigan
|
Sammie Coates
|
WR
|
Auburn
|
Dillon Gabriel
|
QB
|
Central Florida
|
Tevin Jones
|
WR
|
Memphis
|
Anthony Lanier
|
DT
|
Alabama A&M
|
Andrew Lauderdale
|
OL
|
New Hampshire
|
Eric Lee
|
DE
|
South Florida
|
Charone Peake
|
WR
|
Clemson
|
Jonathan Woodard
|
DT
|
Central Arkansas
|
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS
|
Name
|
Position
|
College
|
Ian Book
|
QB
|
Notre Dame
|
John Daka
|
DE
|
James Madison
|
Tae Hayes
|
DB
|
Appalachian St.
|
Alex McGough
|
QB
|
Florida International
|
Wyatt Miller
|
OL
|
Central Florida
|
Deatrick Nichols
|
DB
|
South Florida
|
Gimel President
|
DE
|
Illinois
|
Brock Purdy
|
QB
|
Iowa St.
|
Drew Richmond
|
OL
|
USC
|
Desmond Ridder
|
QB
|
Cincinnati
|
HAMILTON TIGER-CATS
|
Name
|
Position
|
College
|
Malik Carney
|
DL
|
North Carolina
|
Scottie Dill
|
OL
|
Memphis
|
Greg Dortch
|
WR
|
Wake Forest
|
Adrian Martinez
|
QB
|
Nebraska
|
McKenzie Milton
|
QB
|
Central Florida
|
Cameron Phillips
|
WR
|
Virginia Tech
|
Drew Plitt
|
QB
|
Ball St.
|
Taulia Tagovailoa
|
QB
|
Maryland
|
Corey Thompson
|
LB
|
Louisiana St.
|
Cavon Walker
|
DL
|
Maryland
|
TORONTO ARGONAUTS
|
Name
|
Position
|
College
|
Solomon Ajayi
|
LB
|
Liberty
|
Dejon Allen
|
OL
|
Hawaii
|
Kelly Bryant
|
QB
|
Missouri
|
Connor Cook
|
QB
|
Michigan St.
|
Treston Decoud
|
DB
|
Oregon St.
|
Jordan Fehr
|
LB
|
Appalachian St.
|
Tavarus McFadden
|
DB
|
Florida St.
|
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|
QB
|
UCLA
|
Grant Wells
|
QB
|
Marshall
|
Nick Wheeler
|
DE
|
Colgate
|
OTTAWA REDBLACKS
|
Name
|
Position
|
College
|
Juwann Bushell-Beatty
|
OT
|
Michigan
|
Dustin Crum
|
QB
|
Kent St.
|
Jayden Daniels
|
QB
|
Arizona St.
|
Eric Dungey
|
QB
|
Syracuse
|
Brandon Hitner
|
OT
|
Villanova
|
Sam Howell
|
QB
|
North Carolina
|
Tanner Morgan
|
QB
|
Minnesota
|
La’ Michael Pettway
|
WR
|
Iowa St.
|
Kenny Pickett
|
QB
|
Pittsburgh
|
Brant Weiss
|
OT
|
Toledo
|
MONTREAL ALOUETTES
|
Name
|
Position
|
College
|
Keion Adams
|
DL
|
Western Michigan
|
Marcus Applefield
|
OL
|
Virginia
|
Joe Callahan
|
QB
|
Wesley
|
Jamal Davis
|
DL
|
Akron
|
Jacques Patrick
|
RB
|
Florida St.
|
Teo Redding
|
WR
|
Bowling Green
|
Cooper Rush
|
QB
|
Central Michigan
|
Brett Rypien
|
QB
|
Boise St.
|
Daniel Smith
|
QB
|
Villanova
|
Rogan Wells
|
QB
|
Valdosta St.