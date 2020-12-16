Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book is one of several notable names that could appear in NCAA bowl games this winter on negotiation lists revealed by the Canadian Football League Wednesday.

Each team revealed 10 players on their negotiation list, which can include as many as 45 players the club is given exclusive CFL rights to.

Book, who has quarterbacked Notre Dame to the No. 2 ranking this season, is on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ negotiation list. The senior has thrown for 2,382 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just two interceptions for the undefeated Fighting Irish this season.

Other notable names from ranked NCAA teams include Cincinatti QB Desmond Ridder, Iowa State QB Brock Purdy, and North Carolina QB Sam Howell.

Ridder, who has thrown for 1,821 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions and helped the undefeated Bearcats to the No. 6 ranking, and Purdy, who has thrown for 2,272 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions for the No. 8 Cyclones, are both also on the Blue Bombers’ neg list.

And Howell, who has thrown for 3,352 yards, 27 touchdowns, and six interceptions for the No. 16 Tar Heels, is on the Ottawa Redblacks negotiation list.

Other names to keep an eye on during bowl season include Oklahoma State running back and Chuba Hubbard teammate LD Brown (Edmonton Football Team), Marshall QB Grant Wells (Toronto Argonauts), and Nevada QB Carson Strong (BC Lions).

The ten players announced on each CFL team’s negotiation list are as follows:

