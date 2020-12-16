Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book is one of several notable names that could appear in NCAA bowl games this winter on negotiation lists revealed by the Canadian Football League Wednesday.

Each team revealed 10 players on their negotiation list, which can include as many as 45 players the club is given exclusive CFL rights to.

Book, who has quarterbacked Notre Dame to the No. 2 ranking this season, is on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ negotiation list. The senior has thrown for 2,382 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just two interceptions for the undefeated Fighting Irish this season.

Other notable names from ranked NCAA teams include Cincinatti QB Desmond Ridder, Iowa State QB Brock Purdy, and North Carolina QB Sam Howell.

Ridder, who has thrown for 1,821 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions and helped the undefeated Bearcats to the No. 6 ranking, and Purdy, who has thrown for 2,272 yards, 17 touchdowns, and six interceptions for the No. 8 Cyclones, are both also on the Blue Bombers’ neg list.

And Howell, who has thrown for 3,352 yards, 27 touchdowns, and six interceptions for the No. 16 Tar Heels, is on the Ottawa Redblacks negotiation list.

Other names to keep an eye on during bowl season include Oklahoma State running back and Chuba Hubbard teammate LD Brown (Edmonton Football Team), Marshall QB Grant Wells (Toronto Argonauts), and Nevada QB Carson Strong (BC Lions).

The ten players announced on each CFL team’s negotiation list are as follows:
 

 

BC LIONS

Name

Position

College

Trey Adams

OL

Washington

Zerrick Cooper

QB

Jacksonville State

Matt Corral

QB

Mississippi

Ben DiNucci

QB

James Madison

Tipa Galeai

LB

Utah St.

Gage Gubrud

QB

Washington St.

Shea Patterson

QB

Michigan

Carter Stanley

QB

Kansas

Carson Strong

QB

Nevada

Javin White

DB

UNLV

 

EDMONTON FOOTBALL TEAM

Name

Position

College

Josh Brown

OT

College of Idaho

LD Brown

RB

Oklahoma St.

Case Cookus

QB

Northern Arizona

Pete Guerriero

RB

Monmouth

Jerry Louie-Mcgee

WR

Montana

Dante Olson

LB

Montana

Bryce Perkins

QB

Virginia

Brandon Polk

WR

James Madison

Josh Rosen

QB

UCLA

Shane Zylstra

WR

Minnesota Mankato

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS 

Name

Position

College

Marcelis Branch

DB

Robert Morris

Julian Good-Jones

OL

Iowa St.

Jake Haener

QB

Fresno St.

Cassanova McKinzy

DE

Auburn

Jarrell Owens

DE

Oklahoma St.

Horace Richardson

DB

Southern Methodist

Sean Riley

WR

Syracuse

Marcus Smith

DE

Louisville

DeAndre Thompkins

WR

Penn St.

Skylar Thompson

QB

Kansas St.

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Name

Position

College

Kentrell Brice

DB

Louisiana Tech

Jeremy Clark

DB

Michigan

Sammie Coates

WR

Auburn

Dillon Gabriel

QB

Central Florida

Tevin Jones

WR

Memphis

Anthony Lanier

DT

Alabama A&M

Andrew Lauderdale

OL

New Hampshire

Eric Lee

DE

South Florida

Charone Peake

WR

Clemson

Jonathan Woodard

DT

Central Arkansas

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Name

Position

College

Ian Book

QB

Notre Dame

John Daka

DE

James Madison

Tae Hayes

DB

Appalachian St.

Alex McGough

QB

Florida International

Wyatt Miller

OL

Central Florida

Deatrick Nichols

DB

South Florida

Gimel President

DE

Illinois

Brock Purdy

QB

Iowa St.

Drew Richmond

OL

USC

Desmond Ridder

QB

Cincinnati

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Name

Position

College

Malik Carney

DL

North Carolina

Scottie Dill

OL

Memphis

Greg Dortch

WR

Wake Forest

Adrian Martinez

QB

Nebraska

McKenzie Milton

QB

Central Florida

Cameron Phillips

WR

Virginia Tech

Drew Plitt

QB

Ball St.

Taulia Tagovailoa

QB

Maryland

Corey Thompson

LB

Louisiana St.

Cavon Walker

DL

Maryland

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Name

Position

College

Solomon Ajayi

LB

Liberty

Dejon Allen

OL

Hawaii

Kelly Bryant

QB

Missouri

Connor Cook

QB

Michigan St.

Treston Decoud

DB

Oregon St.

Jordan Fehr

LB

Appalachian St.

Tavarus McFadden

DB

Florida St.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

QB

UCLA

Grant Wells

QB

Marshall

Nick Wheeler

DE

Colgate

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Name

Position

College

Juwann Bushell-Beatty

OT

Michigan

Dustin Crum

QB

Kent St.

Jayden Daniels

QB

Arizona St.

Eric Dungey

QB

Syracuse

Brandon Hitner

OT

Villanova

Sam Howell

QB

North Carolina

Tanner Morgan

QB

Minnesota

La’ Michael Pettway

WR

Iowa St.

Kenny Pickett

QB

Pittsburgh

Brant Weiss

OT

Toledo

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES 

Name

Position

College

Keion Adams

DL

Western Michigan

Marcus Applefield

OL

Virginia

Joe Callahan

QB

Wesley

Jamal Davis

DL

Akron

Jacques Patrick

RB

Florida St.

Teo Redding

WR

Bowling Green

Cooper Rush

QB

Central Michigan

Brett Rypien

QB

Boise St.

Daniel Smith

QB

Villanova

Rogan Wells

QB

Valdosta St.

 

 