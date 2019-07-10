After being down an early break, Novak Djokovic turned things around quickly and reached the Wimbledon semifinals for the ninth time.

The four-time champion at the All England Club won 10 straight games after trailing 4-3 in the first set, beating David Goffin 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.

Goffin, who has never been to the semifinals of a major tournament, did well early against the top-seeded Serb, extending rallies and pressuring Djokovic's serve. He converted his third break point of the match to take the 4-3 lead, but he struggled after that.

Djokovic not only broke back to even the score at 4-4, but he broke again and again and again until Goffin finally held his serve early in the third set.

Djokovic will play either No. 23 Roberto Bautista Agut of No. 26 Guido Pella on Friday in the semifinals.