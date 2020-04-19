Tennis world No. 1 Novak Djokovic says he would be opposed to taking a COVID-19 vaccination.

“I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel.” — World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic: https://t.co/4HYqhzdZQa — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) April 20, 2020

“Personally I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” Djokovic said on a Facebook Live chat and quoted in a story by Reuters.

“But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don’t know."

No coronavirus vaccine exists yet and many within the medical community have publicly said a vaccination is not likely to be ready until well into next year, if then.

It has not been said officially one way or another if players would be required to take a vaccine -- should one become available -- before returning to play.

Major tennis governing bodies have suspended all tournaments until July 13. The women's side of the Rogers Cup in Montreal, originally set for August, has also been cancelled.

Meanwhile, it was announced on Sunday that Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have joined forces to work with the ATP Tour to set up a fund to help lower-ranked players dealing with financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic. Read more about the endeavour here.

Djokovic has won 17 Grand Slam titles in his career, including the Australian Open earlier this year.