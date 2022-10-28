Now We Go: A 20-1 Division Winning Parlay That Has My Full Attention It’s Friday, the Sun is shining, SZA just dropped a new single, and Tom Brady is finally bad at football. How could I possibly be any happier? This parlay consists of five legs and is going to need a big +340 underdog to pull through, but if they do, we might have a party.

It’s Friday, the Sun is shining, SZA just dropped a new single, and Tom Brady is finally bad at football.

How could I possibly be any happier?

It turns out Max Kellerman was right (it only took six years). Brady has finally hit the magical cliff at 45-years-old and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look just awful.

It’s not just Brady that seems to be the issue. Communication on both sides of the ball is an issue. And with no more Antonio Brown and Rob Gronkowski, the offence has looked, as the kids would say, mid.

Someone is going to win the NFC South, and it’s time we seriously start looking at other teams in the division now that Tampa Bay has a losing record after eight weeks.

So let’s get to the parlay.

I locked this in at 2 am Tuesday morning at 26-1, but I still like it at 20-1.

This parlay consists of five legs and is going to need a big +340 underdog to pull through, but if they do, we might have a party.

First Two Legs

The Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles are the classes of their division, and I couldn’t be happier.

At the start of the season, I was very high on both of these teams, and they haven’t disappointed.

We have not one, but two futures on the Vikings to win the division and an Eagles Super Bowl bet at 35-1 that looks great at the moment.

The Vikings have three fewer losses than any other NFC North team, and they are already 1-0 against Green Bay this season. At -550, I had no issue making them the first leg of the lay.

I also locked in the Eagles at -360 because they are the best team in football right now and should win their division.

Do you think the 6-1 New York Giants will keep this up all season and win the division? I find that tough to believe. Meanwhile, the Cowboys look fantastic but might have to run the table and finish 15-2 if they want to win the NFC East.

Third and Fourth Legs

At the start of the season, I also wrote about a possible rematch of the 2013 Super Bowl when the Baltimore Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers, so it shouldn’t shock you that I’m still on those two teams.

Baltimore scares me a bit, because this team has found ways to blow a few games early, and I fear that might come back to haunt us in December.

However, the team has four very winnable games coming up (@Saints, vs. Panthers, @ Jaguars, vs Broncos) and could separate themselves from the AFC North before closing the season with four divisional games in the final five weeks.

I locked them in at -160. You’ll have to settle for -230 after that big primetime win.

Meanwhile, the biggest threat to the 49ers' division chances might be the Seattle Seahawks.

The Los Angeles Rams have looked off all season. I’m not betting on them to turn it around and I’ll never trust Kilff and Kyler together in Arizona.

At 3-4, the 49ers have their work cut out for them, but fortunately, the best record in the division right now is 4-3, and San Fran is already 2-0 in the division and could pick up a massive win on Sunday over the Rams.

Once this offence gets rolling with Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey, it’s going to be fun to watch… as long as Jimmy G doesn’t Jimmy G it up.

And Finally

Someone has to win the NFC South, and at +340, I think the Atlanta Falcons are crazy enough to do it.

Look, I love P.J. Walker, but the Carolina Panthers aren’t winning this division, and I just don’t love what’s going on New Orleans this season.

The Falcons are fun. They’ve scored the third-most points in the NFC and somehow have a losing record.

They’re +340 to win this division and are currently leading it!

I locked in the Falcons as the final leg for one massive reason. Their schedule compared to Tampa Bay’s.

Atlanta’s next six games: vs. Panthers, vs. Chargers, @ Panthers, vs. Bears @ Commanders, vs. Steelers

Tampa Bay’s next six games: vs. Rams, vs. Seahawks, @ Browns, vs. Saints, @ 49ers, vs. Bengals

I think we can all agree I’d rather have the Falcons’ next six compared to Tampa Bay’s.

It’s a longshot, but I really like all five legs of this bet and will be sweating it out all season.

Join me, or tell me how wrong I am on Twitter @LukeBellus4.