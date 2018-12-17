Must See: Nurse sounds off on lack of calls for Kawhi

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said after Sunday’s loss to the Nuggets in Denver that the officiating crew missed several calls on Raptors star Kawhi Leonard.

Nurse called it “ridiculous” that Leonard only attempted four free throws despite his work in the paint.

“Tonight was a very severe case of a guy who was playing great, taking it to the rim, and just absolutely getting held, grabbed, poked, slapped, hit and everything. And they refused to call any of it. It was unbelievable to me. You can’t tell me one of the best players in the league takes a hundred hits in that game and shoots four free throws,” Nurse told reporters after the game.

“It’s ridiculous,” he added. “The guy is one of the best players in the league. He doesn’t complain. They just turn their head and go the other way. It’s been going on all year.”

Leonard didn’t have much to say after the game.

“It’s been very physical. I just go with the next play,” he said. “I pride myself on just keep moving and keep going.”

According to ESPN’s shot chart, Leonard converted on six of seven attempts in the paint. He finished with 29 points and 14 rebounds on 12-of-21 shooting.

“I do not understand why they are letting everybody play one of the best players in the league so physically," Nurse said.

The Raptors dropped Sunday’s matchup 95-86 to close out their road trip at 2-2. They will be back in action Wednesday at home against the Indiana Pacers.