Saturday's game between Canada and Northwest Territories has been postponed "out of an abundance of caution" after a member of Team Kerry Galusha come down with a suspected case of food poisoning overnight, Curling Canada announced.

The game between Galusha and defending champion Kerri Einarson was scheduled for Saturday afternoon and will now be played Monday morning.

"A member of Team Northwest Territories came down with a suspected case of food poisoning overnight. She has been assessed by the event’s Chief Medical Officer, and it is believed that this will not impact the team’s ability to continue in the event," Curling Canada said in a release. "The rest of the team is not showing any similar symptoms, and have all tested negative on previous COVID tests, as recently as Friday, and have passed all twice-daily wellness checks, including this morning.

"The player will receive a COVID PCR test today, and out of an abundance of caution, the decision has been made to reschedule this afternoon’s Northwest Territories-Canada game to Monday morning at 8:30 a.m., which was to be a bye in the schedule for all teams. The Northwest Territories team will self-isolate until the results of the test are known."

Northwest Territories dropped their opener Friday night against Northern Ontario while Canada defeated Wild Card 2 in their first game of their title defence.