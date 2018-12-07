Toronto Maple Leafs forwards William Nylander and Kasperi Kapanen were involved in a minor car accident on Friday but were uninjured.

The two players were leaving the MasterCard Centre, the team’s practice facility, before being involved in a minor vehicle collision.

Nylander played his first game of the season on Thursday night versus the Detroit Red Wings after signing a six-year deal on Dec.1. He played 12:29 minutes and went pointless.

Kapanen has played 29 games for the Leafs this season and has 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists).