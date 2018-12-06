It appears William Nylander will return to Auston Matthews' right wing when he makes his season debut Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings.

Nylander skated on a line with Matthews and Patrick Marleau Thursday morning, while Kasperi Kapanen, who had been playing with Matthews, was on the third line with Nazem Kadri and Andreas Johnsson. Connor Brown, Par Lindholm and Tyler Ennis formed the team's fourth line, while the line of John Tavares, Mitch Marner and Zach Hyman was the lone group untouched.

#Leafs lines at morning skate:



Hyman-Tavares-Marner

Marleau-Matthews-Nylander

Johnsson-Kadri-Kapanen

Ennis-Lindholm-Brown



Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Dermott-Ozhiganov

Marincin-Holl



Sparks

Andersen

Nylander also worked with the Maple Leafs' second power play unit Thursday, along with Marleau, Johnsson, Ennis and defenceman Jake Gardiner.

The 22-year-old joined the Leafs earlier this week after signing a six-year deal on Saturday, just minutes prior to the 5 p.m. ET deadline for him to be eligible to play in the NHL this season. He announced Wednesday he would play against the Red Wings.

"He just has to keep his shifts short," Leafs head coach Mike Babcock told the Toronto Sun of Nylander. "He has to be detailed and work. Everything else is a bonus. It’s going to take him some time, there is no question about it, we understand that."

Since returning to Sweden in August, Nylander has skated alone and with a pair of European teams. The 22-year-old finished with 20 goals and 41 assists in 81 games for the Leafs last season.

Matthews, who skated on a line with Nylander for the majority of the past two seasons, has five goals and two assists in three games since returning from a shoulder injury last week.

Garret Sparks will make his sixth start of the season on Thursday against the Red Wings.