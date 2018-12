Nylander to make season debut Thursday vs. Red Wings

William Nylander will make his season debut Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings.

William Nylander says he’ll be playing for #Leafs tomorrow vs. Detroit — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) December 5, 2018

Nylander broke the news to reporters Wednesday.

Nylander joined the Leafs after signing a long-term deal last week but has yet to play in a game.

The 22-year-old finished with 20 goals and 41 assists in 81 games for the Leafs last season.