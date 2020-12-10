The Oakland Athletics have selected Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Dany Jimenez in the second round of the Rule 5 Draft.

This marks the second year in a row that Jimenez has been taken in the Rule 5 Draft. The San Francisco Giants selected him last year but he was returned to Toronto after he allowed one run in 1.1 innings of work. He made his big league debut on July 23.

The 26-year-old must remain on the A's 25-man roster throughout the 2021 season or he will return to the Jays.

He posted a 2.90 ERA in 45 games split across two levels of the minor leagues in 2019.