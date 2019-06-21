Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas has been suspended 80 games after testing positive for a banned substance.

The news comes as a big blow to the Athletics as they lose a starter who is 9-2 with an earned run average of 2.70. Montas also has 97 strikeouts and 21 walks in 90 innings.

The suspension makes him eligible to return with six games to go in the season. He is also not eligible to play in the postseason.

Montas issued the following statement Friday:

I am deeply saddened to confirm that MLB recently notified me I have tested positive for Ostarine, a prohibited substance under MLB’s Joint Drug Agreement. While I never intended to take any prohibited substance, I unfortunately and unknowingly ingested a contaminated supplement that I had purchased over-the-counter at a nutrition store here in the United States. That said, I respect MLB rules and understand my responsibilities under the Joint Drug Agreement, and accept full responsibility. I sincerely apologize to the A’s organization, the fans, my teammates, and my family for this mistake. My hope is to be able to return to the A’s later this season and contribute as best I can.

The A's issued their own statement of their own:

The A’s were disappointed upon learning of this suspension. We fully support MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and we will welcome Frankie back after the discipline has been served.