The NBA Finals have arrived as the Toronto Raptors will look to defend home court against the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors in Game 1 Thursday night.

With so much on the line, let's take a look at some of the betting odds going into the NBA Finals, courtesy of BetOnline.

Who will win?

No surprise here as the Warriors are major favourites to win their third straight title and fourth in five years despite the Raptors having home court advantage. Toronto has approximately a 29.9 per cent of winning the series, according to BetOnline.

Golden State: -280 (5/14)

Toronto: +235 (47/20)

What about the Most Valuable Player?

Stephen Curry is a three-time NBA champion and two-time regular season MVP, but has never won the Finals MVP award. With the Warriors on a roll (currently on a six-game winning streak) and the possibility of Kevin Durant (winner of the last two NBA Finals MVPs) missing a good portion of the series with an injury, Curry has a real good shot of capturing the award.

On the other side of the ball, Raptors superstar Kawhi Leonard has been the best player in these playoffs and will need to play at an MVP level to force the upset.

At the bottom of the list, Kevon Looney, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell all sit at 50/1 odds, having a 2 per cent chance at shocking the world.

Stephen Curry (Warriors) - 5/7

Kawhi Leonard (Raptors) - 5/2

Draymond Green (Warriors) - 7/1

Kevin Durant (Warriors) - 10/1

Klay Thompson (Warriors) - 12/1

Andre Iguodala (Warriors) - 25/1

DeMarcus Cousins (Warriors) - 25/1

Kyle Lowry (Raptors) - 25/1

Pascal Siakam (Raptors) - 25/1

Fred VanVleet (Raptors) - 33/1

Serge Ibaka (Raptors) - 33/1

Kevon Looney (Warriors) - 50/1

Marc Gasol (Raptors) - 50/1

Norman Powell (Raptors) - 50/1

Player Props

Here are some interesting prop bets for specific players.

Average points per game by Curry - 30.5 (Over/Under)

Total three-pointers made by Curry - 25.5 (Over/Under)

Average rebounds per game by Green - 10.5 (Over/Under)

Total steals and blocks by Green - 16.5 (Over/Under)

Average points per game by Leonard - 30.5 (Over/Under)

Total steals and blocks by Leonard - 20.5 (Over/Under)

Total three-pointers made by Lowry - 14.5 (Over/Under)

Total points per game by Siakam - 18.5 (Over/Under)

Odds and Ends

Will Any Player Record a 50 Point Game?

Yes: +400 (4/1)

No: -500 (1/5)

When will the series finish?

Game 4: 9/2

Game 5: 3/1

Game 6: 2/1

Game 7: 12/5

Will either team sweep the Finals?

Yes: +500 (5/1)

No: -650 (2/13)

Series PPG Average by Warriors

Over/Under: 110.5

Series PPG Average by Raptors

Over/Under: 102.5

Will there be a game-winning buzzer beater?

Yes: +600 (6/1)

No: -800 (1/8)

Love the Drake?

Whether you're a fan of the Toronto-based rapper or not, Drake will be seen and heard from in the NBA Finals. There is no doubt. Here are some interesting prop bets you can place on Drake.

Will Drake watch any Finals games at Jurassic Park?

Yes: -250 (2/5)

No: +170 (17/10)

Will Drake wear a hooded shirt during Game 1?

Yes: -200 (1/2)

No: +150 (3/2)

Wil Drake attend any Finals games at Golden State?

Yes: -140 (5/7)

No: EVEN (1/1)

How many times will ABC say Drake during Game 1?

Over/Under - 3.5