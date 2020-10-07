Ahead of free agency on Friday, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

10:06am et - The Tampa Bay Lightning have extended forwards Mitchell Stephens and Gemel Smith.

Stephens' contract is a two-year, one-way deal worth an average annual value of $735,000, while Smith signed a one-year, two-way contract.

9:26am et - The Winnipeg Jets extended D Dylan DeMelo on a four-year, $12 million contract, keeping him from hitting the open market on Friday.

Hitting the Market?

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland said Tuesday he had not yet issued qualifying offers to winger Andreas Athanasiou or defenceman Matthew Benning and did not expect to before Wednesday's 5pm et deadline.

If the pending restricted free agents are not qualified, they will become unrestricted free agents on Friday.

Athanasiou, 26, was acquired by the Oilers at the trade deadline this year from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for Sam Gagner and two second-round picks. He had one goal and two points in nine games upon joining the Oilers, bringing his season totals to 11 goals and 26 points in 55 games with the two teams. He was without a point in four games during the Return to Play. He carried a $3 million cap hit last season.

There were talks between Athanasiou's agent Darren Ferris and the Oilers about a contract for less than his QO number _ and I think an actual offer was made _ but ultimately, this close to Friday, the AA camp decided to go to market and see what's out there. https://t.co/zLUUWTsrYb — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 7, 2020

Benning had one goals and eight points in 43 games with the Oilers this past season, adding one assist in four games in the Edmonton bubble. The 26-year-old has appeared in 248 games with the Oilers over the past four seasons. He is coming off a two-year, $3.8 million contract signed with the Oilers in 2018.

According to CapFriendly, the Oilers have $8.77 million in cap space this off-season with 18 players under contract.

On the Move?

Craig Custance of The Athletic reports Tyler Toffoli is likely to become an unrestricted free agent on Friday with the Vancouver Canucks unable to reach an extension with the winger.

Acquired at the trade deadline from the Los Angeles Kings, Toffoli had six goals and 10 points in 10 games upon joining the Canucks. He was limited to seven games in the Return to Play, posting two goals and four points.

The 28-year-old, who finished the season with 24 goals and 44 points in 68 games, said last month that his desire was to re-sign with his new team.

"I want to stay in Vancouver and that's my number one priority as of right now," Toffoli said. "It's definitely an exciting time to be in Vancouver and it's definitely something that people want to be a part of now."

The Canucks have $13.47 million in cap space this off-season with Jake Virtanen, Tyler Motte and Troy Stecher due new deals as restricted free agents.

"Their situation is that they don’t have any money to pay him,” an NHL source told Custance of the team's outlook on Toffoli.

Short Stay

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas confirmed Tuesday night that the team would not be issuing a qualifying offer to newly acquired winger Evan Rodrigues.

Rodrigues, who was acquired by the Maple Leafs in August from the Pittsburgh Penguins as part of their return for winger Kasperi Kapanen, was due a $2 million qualifying offer to retain his rights.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun adds that Rodrigues’ agent Peter Fish said the door has been left open for the winger to sign with the team after testing the market.

Rodrigues’ agent Peter Fish says both sides went back and forth on contract frameworks but in the end felt since they were so close to free agency Friday they would go that route. Left door open to circle back https://t.co/PSmnP5SdFw — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 7, 2020

The 27-year-old started last season with the Buffalo Sabres, posting five goals and nine points in 38 games before being traded to the Penguins. He added one goal in seven games with Pittsburgh. Undrafted to begin his NHL career, Rodrigues has 27 goals and 72 points in 199 games.

Dubas said Tuesday night that the teams plans for free agency could shift as more players hit the open market after going unqualified by their teams on Wednesday. He also did not rule out making a move as the draft continues.