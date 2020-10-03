Ahead of the NHL Draft and the opening of free agency, TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest rumours and speculation.

Still interested

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Vancouver Canucks are still hanging in on the trade front for Arizona Coyotes defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson but it's still not clear if it will lead to the finish line. LeBrun notes that he thinks the Coyotes would prefer Ekman-Larsson to expand his list of teams instead.

The Canucks, I'm told this morning, are hanging in there on the OEL trade front. But still not clear if it will lead to the finish line. No question I think the Coyotes would prefer OEL expand his list of teams instead. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 3, 2020

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger confirmed earlier this week that the Canucks and Boston Bruins are on Ekman-Larsson's trade list.

The 29-year-old has seven years remaining on an eight-year, $66 million contract with an AAV of $8.25 million.

Trade talks ongoing

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun is reporting that the San Jose Sharks are not on Minnesota Wild goaltender Devan Dubnyk's no-trade list so the Wild are free to deal him to the Sharks if they wish. LeBrun believes that San Jose wants to make sure Dubnyk is comfortable with the move.

San Jose is not on Devan Dubnyk's 10-team No-trade list (10 teams he can't be traded to). So the Wild are free and clear to deal him to San Jose if they wish. But I do think San Jose wants to make sure Dubnyk is comfortable with the move before both teams take it further. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 3, 2020

In 2019-20, Dubnyk had a 12-15-2 record during the regular season with a career-worst .890 save percentage and a 3.35 goals-against average. The 34-year-old is entering the final season of his current contract, carrying a $4.33 million cap hit. He is listed at No. 47 on the TSN Trade Bait board.