The Toronto Raptors will once again be without forward OG Anunoby Thursday night when they take on the Detroit Pistons.

 

Anunoby was diagnosed with a fractured right ring finger prior to Friday's loss against the Charlotte Hornets.

He sat out both games against the Brooklyn Nets this week, but saw a hand specialist for a second opinion in New York City. 

The 24-year-old is averaging a career-high 17.5 points this season, to go along with 5.5 rebound and 2.6 assists in 42 games played.

Fred VanVleet (knee) and Thad Young (non-COVID illness) are both questionable to play. 