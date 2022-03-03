The Toronto Raptors will once again be without forward OG Anunoby Thursday night when they take on the Detroit Pistons.

Anunoby has been ruled OUT for tonight's game vs Detroit, and Thad Young is now questionable with a non-COVID illness. VanVleet remains questionable. Wilson's out. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 3, 2022

Anunoby was diagnosed with a fractured right ring finger prior to Friday's loss against the Charlotte Hornets.

He sat out both games against the Brooklyn Nets this week, but saw a hand specialist for a second opinion in New York City.

The 24-year-old is averaging a career-high 17.5 points this season, to go along with 5.5 rebound and 2.6 assists in 42 games played.

Fred VanVleet (knee) and Thad Young (non-COVID illness) are both questionable to play.