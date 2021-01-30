Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic, according to head coach Nick Nurse. Norman Powell has been listed as doubtful.

Anunoby has been ruled out for tomorrow’s game vs Orlando. The Raptors are listing Powell as doubtful. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 30, 2021

Anunoby, 23, will miss his third straight game with a calf injury that occurred on Jan. 25 against the Indiana Pacers. The fourth-year forward is having a career year, averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game.

Powell, 27, will miss his second straight game with a right quad contusion that occurred in Wednesday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He is averaging 14.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and a career-high 2.2 three-pointers made per game this season.