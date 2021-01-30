1h ago
Anunoby out, Powell doubtful vs. Magic
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic, according to head coach Nick Nurse. Norman Powell has been listed as doubtful.
TSN.ca Staff
'A pillar of our foundation': Raps aim to improve defensive communication
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic, according to head coach Nick Nurse. Norman Powell has been listed as doubtful.
Anunoby, 23, will miss his third straight game with a calf injury that occurred on Jan. 25 against the Indiana Pacers. The fourth-year forward is having a career year, averaging 14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.1 steals per game.
Powell, 27, will miss his second straight game with a right quad contusion that occurred in Wednesday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He is averaging 14.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and a career-high 2.2 three-pointers made per game this season.