53m ago
Anunoby (thigh) out Tuesday vs. Hawks
Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks with a thigh bruise.
TSN.ca Staff
Anunoby missed Sunday’s loss against the Miami Heat with the same injury, head coach Nick Nurse described the ailment as much improved, but still sore.
The 24-year-old has averaged 17.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 36.2 minutes this season.
He has appeared in 47 games for the Raptors.