Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks with a thigh bruise.

Anunoby is out tonight vs Atlanta. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 5, 2022

Anunoby missed Sunday’s loss against the Miami Heat with the same injury, head coach Nick Nurse described the ailment as much improved, but still sore.

Nurse says OG’s bruised thigh is progressing, “much improved” from where it was the other day, but it’s still sore so they’ll hold him out again. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 5, 2022

The 24-year-old has averaged 17.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 36.2 minutes this season.

He has appeared in 47 games for the Raptors.