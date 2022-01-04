Carlisle, Kartye, Savard, Dickinson all have goal, assist to lead Soo past Wolves

SUDBURY, ONTARIO — Caeden Carlisle, Tye Kartye, Tyler Savard and Tanner Dickinson all had a goal and an assist to lead the Soo Greyhounds past the Sudbury Wolves 6-1 in the OHL's lone game Tuesday night.

Ethan Montroy and Kalvyn Watson had the other goals for the Greyhounds (18-10-2-0) while Samuel Ivanov stopped 27 shots.

Liam Ross had the lone goal for Sudbury (8-16-2-0)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2021.