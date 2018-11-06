OHL: Campbell, Richardson lead way as Rangers down Petes 5-3

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Chase Campbell had a pair of goals and Luke Richardson made 40 saves as the Kitchener Rangers downed the Peterborough Petes 5-3 on Tuesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Jonathan Yantsis, Justin MacPherson and Greg Meireles also found the back of the net for the Rangers (8-8-2), who avoided a fourth straight loss.

Erik Cermak had a pair of goals for the Petes (11-8-0) and picked up an assist on Christopher Paquette's marker for a three-point night.

Hunter Jones turned away 20-of-24 shots in a losing cause.

Kitchener went 1 for 4 on the power play while Peterborough scored twice on four chances with the man advantage.