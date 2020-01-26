OHL Roundup: Schwindt caps hat trick with winner, Steelheads edge Rangers in OT

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Cole Schwindt completed his hat trick in overtime as the Mississauga Steelheads defeated the Kitchener Rangers 5-4 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Nicholas Canade and Ty Collins scored in regulation time for the Steelheads (21-23-3), while Kai Edmonds made 34 saves for the win.

Greg Meireles, Mike Petizian, Axel Bergkvist and Donovan Sebrango supplied the offence for the Rangers (28-11-7). Jacob Ingham stopped 25 shots in net for Kitchener.

Mississauga did not score on its only power play and the Rangers were 1 for 5 with the man advantage.

---

BULLDOGS 4 PETES 3

HAMILTON — George Diaco's scored the second-period winner as the Bulldogs edged Peterborough.

Navrin Mutter, Jan Mysak and Arthur Kaliyev had the other goals for Hamilton (19-21-5).

Max Grondin, Nick Robertson and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev scored for the Petes (28-16-3).

---

GREYHOUNDS 6 BATTALION 4

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Rory Kerins struck twice, including the winner, as Sault Ste. Marie sank the Battalion.

Joe Carroll, Tye Kartye, Jaromir Pytlik and Zack Trott rounded out the attack for the Greyhounds (21-23-2).

Alex Christopoulos had a pair of goals for North Bay (11-32-2), while Shane Bulitka and Avery Winslow chipped in as well.

---

67'S 5 SPIRIT 2

OTTAWA — Jack Quinn scored twice as the 67's topped Saginaw.

Austen Keating, Marco Rossi and Adam Varga also scored for Ottawa (36-7-0).

Cole Perfetti and DJ Busdeker found the back of the net for the Spirit (29-14-4).

---

KNIGHTS 4 STORM 2

LONDON, Ont. — Jonathan Gruden's game-winning goal came early in the second period as London doubled up on the Storm.

Liam Foudy, Markus Phillips and Alec Regula also scored for the Knights (30-13-2).

Cam Hillis and Keegan Stevenson scored for the Storm (22-18-5).

---

SPITFIRES 3 STING 2 (SO)

SARNIA, Ont. — Daniel D'Amico and Will Cuylle scored in the shootout to lift Windsor over the Sting.

Connor Corcoran and Wyatt Johnston scored in regulation for the Spitfires (28-10-5).

Nolan DeGurse and Ryan Roth supplied the Sarnia (16-26-5) offence.

---

COLTS 3 GENERALS 2 (OT)

OSHAWA, Ont. — Josh Nelson's second goal of the night came at 2:56 of overtime to lead Barrie over the Generals.

Tyson Foerster also scored for the Colts (19-21-4).

Allan McShane and Philip Tomasino struck for Oshawa (23-16-6).

---

FRONTENACS 2 ICEDOGS 0

KINGSTON, Ont. — Ryan Dugas made 24 stops while Jordan Frasca and Jakob Brahaney scored as the Frontenacs (14-26-4) blanked Niagara (17-23-5).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2020.