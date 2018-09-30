HAMILTON — Tye Felhaber scored his second of the game nine seconds into overtime to lift the Ottawa 67's to a 4-3 win over the Hamilton Bulldogs on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Jack Quinn and Lucas Peric also scored for Ottawa (3-2-0).

Brandon Saigeon had a short-handed goal for the Bulldogs (2-1-1) and Arthur Kaliyev and Nicolas Mattinen also scored.

67's goaltender Cedrick Andree made 27 saves. Hamilton's Nick Donofrio made 28 saves.

Ottawa was 0 for 4 on the power play while the Bulldogs scored once on three chances with the man advantage.

---

STEELHEADS 4 FRONTENACS 1

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Michael Little scored twice and added an assist to lead the Steelheads over Kingston.

Keean Washkurak and Cole Carter supplied the rest of the offence for Mississauga (2-1-1).

Zayde Wisdom had the lone goal for the Frontenacs (2-3-0).

---

WOLVES 3 COLTS 2 (OT)

SUDBURY, Ont. — Quinton Byfield scored 2:23 into overtime as the Wolves rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat Barrie.

Darian Pilon and Emmett Serensits scored third-period goals for Sudbury (3-2-0) to tie the game.

Ryan Suzuki scored both goals for the Colts (2-1-1).

---

GENERALS 7 BATTALION 5

OSHAWA, Ont. — Serron Noel had two goals and an assist as Oshawa survived a wild game against North Bay.

Nick Wong chipped in the game-winning goal for the Generals at 4:50 of the third period. Jack Studnicka had two goals and two assists, while Danil Antropov and Matt Brassard also scored for the Generals (2-2-0). Justin Brazeau had a hat trick for the Battalion (1-4-0), while Adam McMaster and Matthew Struthers also found the back of the net.

Cole Ceci turned away 30 shots for Oshawa. Christian Purboo turned aside 29 shots for North Bay.

The Battalion's Kurtis Evans was given a match penalty for check to the head at 12:28 of the third period.