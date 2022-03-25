OSHAWA, Ont. — A back-and-forth affair ended when Ty Tullio scored 4:40 into extra time, handing the Oshawa Generals a 3-2 win over the Barrie Colts in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday.

Cameron Butler opened the scoring for the Generals (27-27-5) and Oskar Olausson added the winning side's other regulation tally.

The Colts (29-21-6) replied with goals from Hunter Haight and Beau Akey.

Oshawa's Patrick Leaver registered 30 saves and Mack Guzda stopped 33-of-36 shots for Barrie.

---

KNIGHTS 7 ATTACK 3

LONDON, ONT. — Owen Sound (36-18-3) was first on the board but the lead didn't stick for long. London (29-24-7) responded with seven straight goals, including a natural hat trick from Tye McSorley. The loss snapped the Attack's three-game win streak.

---

RANGERS 5 STORM 4

GUELPH, ONT. — Francesco Pinelli scored and notched a pair of assists, lifting Kitchener (26-27-4) to a win over Guelph (29-21-7). The Rangers took a 3-1 lead midway through the second period but the Storm rallied with a pair of quick goals, tying the game at 3-3 heading into the final frame.

---

WOLVES 4 BULLDOGS 3 (OT)

SUDBURY, ONT. — A pair of third-period power-play goals gave Hamilton (41-12-5) the lead, but Sudbury (22-32-6) refused to relent. Jacob Holmes scored 13:08 into the final frame to force extra time and David Goyette sealed the win with his 28th goal of the season.

---

SPIRIT 9 STING 8 (OT)

SARNIA, ONT. — Dalton Duhart played hero for Saginaw (19-39-1), tying the score with 39 seconds left in regulation, then scoring to clinch the win on a power play 4:50 into extra time. Angus McDonnell had a hat trick for Sarnia (25-27-5).

---

67'S 9 PETES 4

OTTAWA — The 67's (24-28-8) leapt out to an 8-1 lead midway through the second period but the Petes (24-30-5) rallied with three power-play goals in the third. Thomas Johnston and Tyler Boucher each scored twice and notched an assist for Ottawa, while J.R. Avon accomplished the feat for Peterborough.

---

FRONTENACS 2 STEELHEADS 1 (OT)

MISSISSAUGA, ONT. — Jordan Frasca scored 3:07 into extra time as Kingston (36-18-3) edged Mississauga (35-20-7). The Frontenacs got 30 saves from Aidan Spooner and Roman Basran stopped 24-of-26 shots for the Steelheads.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2022.