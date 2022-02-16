OHL: Bulldogs beat Generals in SO

HAMILTON — Ty Tullio scored twice but it wasn't enough for the Oshawa Generals as they fell 3-2 to the Hamilton Bulldogs in a shootout.

George Diaco bagged the only shootout goal to give Hamilton (25-11-2-2) the win.

Zachary Paputsakis stopped 35 of 37 in regulation for Oshawa (23-16-1-2).

---

OTTERS 6, ICEDOGS 2

ERIE, Ont. - The Erie Otters dominated the second frame to beat their Niagara opponents 6-2 on Wednesday night.

Centre Elias Cohen finished the night with a goal and two assists for Erie (17-20-1-2).

Josh Rosenzweig stopped 27 of 33 shots in the loss for Niagara (11-25-2-1).

---

KNIGHTS 4, STORM 2

LONDON, Ont. - The Knights snapped a two-game losing streak to beat Guelph 4-2.

London (25-12-1-0) had four different scorers in the win.

Matthew Poitras had both goals for Guelph (21-15-3-1).

---

GREYHOUNDS 2, FIREBIRDS 1

SAULT STE. MARIE -- The Soo Greyhounds needed a shootout to edge past the Flint Firebirds on Wednesday night.

Rory Kerins and Cole MacKay netted twice in the shootout to deliver the win for Soo (25-14-4-1).

Brennan Othmann scored the opener for Flint (27-14-0-2), which saw a five-game winning streak come to an end.

