The Toronto Marlies have signed 21-year-old forward Justin Brazeau to a two-year American Hockey League contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The deal will pay him $70,000 in base salary with a $60,000 signing bonus.

The 6-foot-6, 225-pound right winger played with the OHL's North Bay Battalion this season, leading the league in goal scoring with 61 and finishing second in points with 113.

As Dreger reported last month in Insider Trading, the Boston Bruins, St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators, Vegas Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets all showed interest in the undrafted forward.