The Ontario Hockey League announced on Wednesday that it plans to continue its season.

The league released a statement following a board of governors meeting held to address the recent changes in the province of Ontario's pandemic action plan. Among the changes that are effective as of Wednesday is the closure of sports facilities to the public.

"The League has reaffirmed its commitment to continue the 2021-22 OHL season," the statement read. "The OHL is currently in conversation with government and public health and will have further updates in this area in the very near future."

The Mississauga Steelheads currently sit atop the league standings on 40 points through 28 games played.