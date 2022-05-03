OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Nick Chenard made 46 saves, Ethan Burroughs scored twice and the Owen Sound Attack blanked Flint 4-0 to force Game 7 in their first-round Ontario Hockey League playoff series with the Firebirds.

Stepan Machacek scored the winning goal midway through the first period, and Colby Barlow made it 2-0 with the only goal of the second.

Burroughs game Owen Sound a three-goal cushion midway through the third period and put the game away with an empty-net goal.

Luke Cavallin made 26 saves for the Flirebirds.

Game 7 is Wednesday in Flint, Mich.

Meanwhile in Kitchener Ont., Carson Rehkopf scored twice as the Rangers beat London 5-2 Tuesday to force Game 7 in their first-round series with the Knights.

Trent Swick, Reid Valade and Adrian Misaljevic also scored for Kitchener.

Denver Barkey and Luke Evangelista scored for the Knights.

Game 7 is Wednesday in London, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2022.