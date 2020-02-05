SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Reid Valade scored the winner 12:07 into the third period as the Kitchener Rangers rallied from two-goal deficit to beat the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 5-4 on Wednesday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Declan McDonnell, Liam Hawel, Francesco Pinelli and Jonathan Yantsis also scored for Kitchener (30-12-7).

Cole MacKay led the Greyhounds (23-25-2) with a pair of goals. Zack Trott and Rory Kerins had the others.

Rangers goaltender Jacob Ingham made 39 saves. Sault Ste. Marie's Nick Malik stopped 26 shots.

---

FRONTENACS 4 PETES 3

KINGSTON, Ont. — Nick Wong's second goal of the game broke a 3-3 tie in the third period, and the Frontenacs (16-28-4) went on to defeat Peterborough (29-19-3).

---

OTTERS 4 STORM 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Jacob Golden and Connor Lockhart scored less than a minute apart in the second period to help lift Erie (21-18-9) over the Storm (24-19-5).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2020.