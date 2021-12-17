OHL Roundup: Betts stars in overtime as IceDogs edge Battalion

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Dakota Betts scored 22 seconds into overtime to lead the Niagara IceDogs past the North Bay Battalion 7-6 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Jake Uberti had two power-play goals and added an assist for Niagara (7-16-1), while Danil Gushchin scored and had three assists. Rodwin Dionicio, Dylan Roobroeck and Alec Leonard rounded out the attack.

Joseph Costanzo made 26 saves for the win.

Brandon Coe and Mitchell Russell had two goals apiece for North Bay (16-8-4), while Michael Podolioukh and Matvey Petrov also found the back of the net.

Goaltender Joe Vrbetic stopped 40 shots in net for the Battalion.

Both teams were 2 for 2 on the power play.

---

SPITFIRES 4 GREYHOUNDS 3 (OT)

WINDSOR, Ont. — Louka Henault scored 24 seconds into the extra period to lift the Spitfires over Sault Ste. Marie.

Matthew Maggio, Daniel D'Amico and Wyatt Johnston supplied the offence for Windsor (13-8-4).

Robert Calisti and Marco Mignosa had power-play goals for the Greyhounds (14-9-2), while Tye Kartye added a single.

---

PETES 4 67's 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Quinton Pagé had the eventual winner as the Petes reeled off three unanswered goals to top Ottawa.

Emmett Sproule and Josh Kavanagh both scored in the third period for Peterborough (9-13-2), while Tucker Robertson had a short-handed goal in the second.

Brenden Sirizzotti replied for the 67's (12-15-2).

---

WOLVES 0 COLTS 0

BARRIE, Ont. — Game postponed as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2021.