OTTAWA — Ryan Humphrey's hat trick led Hamilton to a 6-0 rout of the Ottawa 67's Friday and clinched the OHL regular-season title for the Bulldogs.

Bulldogs (47-12-5) goalie Marco Costantini stopped all 24 shots he faced for his sixth shutout of the season.

Ottawa (27-31-8) goalie Max Donoso made 30 saves in defeat.

With the regular-season title secured, the Bulldogs will have home-ice advantage throughout the entirety of the OHL playoffs, which begin April 21.

---

FRONTENACS 9 COLTS 3

KINGSTON, Ont. -- Martin Chromiak netted a hat trick as part of a four-point effort as Kingston (38-20-5) demolished Barrie (33-23-7). Lucas Edmonds also had four points for the Frontenacs with three assists while Francesco Arcuri and Shane Wright each scored two goals.

---

GREYHOUNDS 8 WOLVES 4

SUDBURY, Ont. -- Cole MacKay scored a hat trick and had four points as Soo (36-21-7) doubled up on Sudbury (23-35-7) in a high-scoring affair. The Greyhounds scored five goals in the third period alone, including MacKay's third on the evening.

---

RANGERS 5 STING 2

KITCHENER, Ont. -- Matthew Sop scored the game-winning goal at the 9:02 mark of the third period as Kitchener (28-30-5) defeated Sarnia (26-33-5). Benjamin Gaudreau made 32 stops in the losing effort for the Sting.

---

ATTACK 5 KNIGHTS 4

LONDON, Ont. -- Nicholas Porco scored two goals and assisted on another as Owen Sound (32-25-8) sent London (37-21-6) to its fifth loss in a row. Luke Evangelista scored his OHL-leading 54th goal in defeat.

---

SPITFIRES 7 STORM 1

GUELPH, Ont. -- Daniel D'Amico racked up two goals and three points as Windosr (43-16-6) dumped Guelph (32-24-8) for its 12th win in a row. Six different Spitfires skaters scored in the victory.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2022.