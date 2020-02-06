29m ago
OHL: Pearson's hat trick helps Attack rout IceDogs
Kaleb Pearson scored three goals and set up one more, Aidan Dudas had two goals and two assists, and the Owen Sound Attack routed the Niagara IceDogs 11-1 on Thursday in the Ontario Hockey League.
The Canadian Press
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Kaleb Pearson scored three goals and set up one more, Aidan Dudas had two goals and two assists, and the Owen Sound Attack routed the Niagara IceDogs 11-1 on Thursday in the Ontario Hockey League.
Sergey Popov had a five-point night with a goal and four helpers while Brady Lyle scored twice and tacked on an assist for Owen Sound (24-19-6). Ethan Burroughs, Matthew Struthers and Deni Goure supplied the rest of the offence.
Cameron Butler had the lone goal for the IceDogs (17-28-5), who have lost seven straight.
Attack goaltender Mack Guzda stopped 15 shots. Niagara's Andrew MacLean made 36 saves.
---
BULLDOGS 3 SPITFIRES 1
WINDSOR, Ont. — Zachary Roy made 23 saves and George Diaco had a goal and an assist to lift Hamilton (21-22-6) over the Spitfires (28-14-5).
---
PETES 8 BATTALION 3
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Nick Robertson scored twice and tacked on three assists and Mason McTavish had two goals and a helper as the Petes (30-19-3) handed North Bay (11-36-2) its fifth straight loss.
---
COLTS 5 STEELHEADS 4 (OT)
BARRIE, Ont. — Brandt Clarke scored his second goal of the game 2:22 into overtime as the Colts (22-21-5) edged the Steelheads (23-23-4) to snap Mississauga's four-game win streak.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2020.