HAMILTON — Connor McMichael had three goals and two assists as the London Knights beat the Hamilton Bulldogs 7-3 on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Jonathan Gruden and Antonio Stranges each added a pair of goals for the Knights. (2-2-0).

Recently-acquired defenceman Ryan Merkley chipped in with three assists to give him five in two games since joining London in a trade with the Peterborough Petes.

Isaac Nurse, Jan Jenkin and Ryan Humphrey supplied the offence for the Bulldogs (1-3-0), who have dropped three in a row.

Brett Brochu made 30 saves for the win as Matteo Drobac stopped 22-of-29 shots in defeat.

---

OTTERS 6 SPITFIRES 3

ERIE, Pa. — Chad Yetman struck twice and Maxim Golod tacked on three helpers as the Otters (3-2-0) doubled up Windsor (3-1-0).

---

FIREBIRDS 3 ICEDOGS 2 (SO)

FLINT, Mich. — Evan Vierling set up both goals in regulation, then scored the shootout winner to lead the Firebirds (2-1-0) over Niagara (2-0-2).

---

GREYHOUNDS 6 SPIRIT 4

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Robert Calisti and Cole MacKay had a goal and an assist apiece as the Greyhounds (4-0-0) toppled Saginaw (1-2-1).

---

COLTS 7 STEELHEADS 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Tyson Foerster had three goals and three assists, and Ryan Suzuki added a goal and three helpers as the Colts (3-1-0) beat Mississauga (0-4-0).

---

ATTACK 3 STORM 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Nick Chenard stopped 37 shots and Matthew Philip broke a 2-2 deadlock at 19:21 of the third as the Attack (2-1-1) edged Guelph (1-1-1).

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2019.