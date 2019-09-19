MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Philip Tomasino scored twice, including the eventual winner, as the Niagara IceDogs doubled the Sudbury Wolves 6-3 on Thursday in the first Ontario Hockey League game of the season.

Kyen Sopa and Oliver Castleman both had power-play goals for Niagara (1-0-0), while Jake Uberti and Andrew Bruder also found the back of the net.

Goalie Christian Sbaraglia stopped 30-of-32 shots in 46:53 of work for the IceDogs before Tucker Tynan turned aside 11-of-12 shots he faced in relief.

Quinton Byfield led Sudbury (0-1-0) with two goals and an assist, while Jack Thompson also scored.

Christian Purboo started in net for the Wolves, stopped 3-of-6 shots before getting pulled after Uberti's goal 6:21 into the game. Mitchell Weeks kicked out 28-of-30 shots in relief.

Niagara went 2 for 3 on the power play and Sudbury could not score on its one man advantage.