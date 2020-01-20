OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Philip Tomasino had two goals and two assists as the Oshawa Generals edged the Owen Sound Attack 5-4 on Monday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Tomasino has produced eight goals and 15 points in six games since being acquired from the Niagara IceDogs in a trade. His 72 points in 42 games overall is good for third in OHL scoring.

Brett Neumann scored once and set up two more for the Generals (22-15-5), including Allan McShane's go-ahead goal at 12:02 of the third period.

Kyle MacLean rounded out the offence while Zachary Paputsakis made 33 saves for Oshawa.

Adam McMaster, Deni Goure, Igor Chibrikov and Brady Lyle found the back of the net for the Attack (20-17-6).

Owen Sound goaltender Nick Chenard stopped 18-of-23 shots.

---

FRONTENACS 2 BULLDOGS 1 (OT)

KINGSTON, Ont. — Shane Wright scored 38 seconds into overtime and Ryan Dugas stopped 31 shots as the Frontenacs (13-24-4) handed Hamilton (18-20-4) its third straight loss.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2020.