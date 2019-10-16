SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. — Damien Giroux scored 2:47 into overtime, lifting the Saginaw Spirit to a 4-3 win over the Greyhounds in Sault Ste. Marie on Wednesday.

The tally was the 19-year-old left-winger's second of the game.

Cole Coskey and Jake Goldowski also scored for the Spirit (6-4-1).

Cole MacKay, Billy Constantinou and Holden Wale had goals for the Greyhounds (5-4-1).

Tristan Lennox stopped 35 shots for Saginaw and Christian Propp turned aside 24 shots for Sault Ste. Marie.

Sault Ste. Marie outshot Saginaw 38 to 28.

The Greyhounds went 0-for-4 on the power play. The Spirit went 1-for-4 with the man advantage.