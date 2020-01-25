1h ago
OHL Roundup: Cranley records 2nd straight shutout as 67's blank IceDogs
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Will Cranley made 27 saves for his second straight shutout and third of the season as the Ottawa 67's blanked the Niagara IceDogs 6-0 on Saturday in the Ontario Hockey League.
It was the 67's (35-7-0) league-leading 35th win of the season.
With two consecutive shutouts, Cranley has not allowed a goal in 133:47 minutes of action.
Ottawa's Noel Hoefenmayer scored a pair of goals. He now leads all defencemen with 17 goals and 62 points this season.
His teammate Joseph Garreffa led the team in scoring on Saturday with a goal and three assists.
Daylon Groulx, Alec Belanger and Mitchell Hoelscher supplied the rest of the 67's offence.
Christian Sbaraglia turned aside 49-of-55 shots for the IceDogs (17-22-5).
Niagara was scoreless on their lone power play, while Ottawa went 2 for 5 with the man advantage.
---
GENERALS 7 FRONTENACS 4
OSHAWA, Ont. — Ty Tullio scored twice and added two assists, while his Generals teammate Philip Tomasino had a goal and three helpers in Oshawa's (23-16-5) victory over Kingston (13-26-4).
---
FIREBIRDS 4 STORM 1
FLINT, Mich. — Ty Dellandrea scored his team-leading 25th and 26th goals of the season, and Luke Cavallin stopped 26-of-27 shots to help lift Flint (26-17-2) past Guelph (22-17-5) for their fourth straight win.
---
ATTACK 5 OTTERS 3
ERIE, Pa. — Sergey Popov scored a pair of goals and added a helper, while both Barret Kirwin and Adam McMaster chipped in a goal and an assist as Owen Sound (22-18-6) edged Erie (20-17-8) for their sixth win in 10 games.
---
WOLVES 5 GREYHOUNDS 2
SUDBURY, Ont. — Quinton Byfield recorded his second hat trick of the season by scoring the game's first three goals as Sudbury (24-21-1) cruised to a convincing victory against Sault Ste. Marie (20-23-2).
---
COLTS 8 BULLDOGS 7 (OT)
BARRIE, Ont. — Ethan Cardwell scored four of the Colts' six first-period goals, before Aidan Brown scored the winner at 1:04 in overtime as Barrie (18-21-4) held on to defeat Hamilton (18-21-5).
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2020.