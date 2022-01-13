PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Liam Ross tallied a goal and an assist, and the Sudbury Wolves topped the Peterborough Petes 3-1 in Ontario Hockey League play on Wednesday.

Kocha Delic and Jacob Holmes also scored for the Wolves (9-18-3), who snapped an eight-game losing skid.

Joe Carroll scored the lone goal for the Petes (10-17-2).

Sudbury goalie Mitchell Weeks registered 31 saves and Tye Austin stopped 30-of-32 shots for Peterborough.

---

FIREBIRDS 6 OTTERS 3

ERIE, PA. — Connor Lockhart scored for Erie (10-17-2) just 33 seconds into the game but the Otters couldn't hang on to the lead. Zack Terry and Coulson Pitre each scored twice for Flint (16-12-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2022.