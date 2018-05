Oilers appear to have signed Swedish D Persson

Woe Canada: Do the Oilers rely too much on McDavid?

The Edmonton Oilers appear to have locked up Swedish defenceman Joel Perrson, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

Sounds like Oilers may have locked up Swedish Defenceman Joel Perrson. 24 year old right shot from the Vaxjo Lakers. https://t.co/mrjtjCGTsh — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 16, 2018

The 24-year-old Persson is a 24-year-old that played for the Vaxjo Lakers in Sweden last season, finishing with six goals and 28 assists in 51 games played.