The Edmonton Oilers lured goaltender Mikko Koskinen from the KHL this summer with a one-year, $2.5 million contract.

However, with Koskinen struggling, the Oilers' backup goalie job remains available for Al Montoya to seize.

Koskinen, who posted a 22-4-1 record with a .937 save percentage with SKA St. Petersburg last season, has an 0-1 record with .800 save percentage and 4.80 goals-against average through five periods in the preseason.

Montoya, who had a .906 save percentage in nine games with the Oilers last season, has only appeared in period of preseason play, allowing one goal on 14 shots - a .929 save percentage.

Oilers head coach Todd McLellan said Wednesday the job behind Cam Talbot remains up for grabs in the team's final two preseason games.

“They both deserve a chance to play here a little bit,” Todd McLellan said, per the Edmonton Journal. “We’re discussing how we balance that game out. Do we give the full game to one, do we split it halfway, or two periods-one period.

“They’re going to continue to push each other and much like the defence we have to figure that part out here in the next three or four days.”

Though the Oilers will carry three goaltenders to Sweden for their regular-season opener against the New Jersey Devils, the team is expected to only have two on their NHL roster.

Talbot, the team's undisputed starter, has been red-hot in the preseason, posting a 3-0 record with a .951 save percentage. He will not dress Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes.