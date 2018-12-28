Edmonton Oilers head coach Ken Hitchcock confirmed Friday that winger Alex Chiasson will have an MRI to assess his knee injury and not be in the lineup on Saturday when the team takes on the San Jose Sharks.

Hitchcock told reporters on Thursday night that initial X-Rays on Chiasson's left knee came back negative after he was struck by a shot from teammate Adam Larsson in the team's 4-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Chiasson, who won a Stanley Cup last season with the Washington Capitals, has 16 goals and four assists in 31 games this season with Edmonton.

The Oilers host the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.