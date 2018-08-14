The Edmonton Oilers announced on Tuesday that defenceman Andrej Sekera underwent surgery for a torn Achilles tendon that he incurred during off-season training.

No timetable was given for the 32-year-old Czech Republic native's recovery.

#Oilers d-man Andrej Sekera underwent successful surgery today to repair a torn Achilles tendon. Sekera was injured during an off-season training session & will be sidelined indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/Wum0OS6ZFb — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) August 14, 2018

Sekera appeared in 36 games a season ago for the club, chipping in eight assists. His season began in late December after missing nearly three months to open the season following an ACL tear during the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Originally taken in the third round of the 2004 NHL Entry Draft by the Buffalo Sabres, Sekera has appeared in 683 NHL games with the Sabres, Carolina Hurricanes, Los Angeles Kings and Oilers.

In his 12 NHL seasons, Sekera has 45 goals and 187 assists.