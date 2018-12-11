Edmonton Oilers defenceman Oscar Klefbom has left Tuesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche early and will not return, the team announced.

Oscar Klefbom will not return for the #Oilers tonight. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 12, 2018

He was initially injured after blocking a shot with his left hand and left the game briefly before returning after a few minutes. In the third period, he left again and was ruled out of the game for good.

It's not immediately clear whether his second absence is related to his first.

Klefbom was held pointless in 10:36 of ice time prior to leaving the game for the second time. In 31 games so far this season, he has three goals and 12 assists.

Following their matchup with the Avs, Edmonton will be back in action Thursday in Winnipeg against the Jets.