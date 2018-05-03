Button: Oilers more than one player away from returning to the playoffs

The Oilers agreed to terms with the 29-year-old Finnish netminder Tuesday on a one-year, $2.5 million contract.

He spent the past four seasons with SKA St. Petersburg in the KHL, his fourth team since leaving the New York Islanders for Finland's SM-Liiga in 2011.

A second-round pick of the Islanders in 2009, Koskinen appeared in just four games with the team (all in the 2010-11 season), posting a 2-1 record. When he was assigned to Islanders AHL affiliate to start the 2011-12 season, he elected to head back to Europe.

“I wasn’t good enough, I was just a kid … I’m a totally different goalie and person now,” Koskinen told the Edmonton Sun. “No, I didn’t feel pressure because I was a high draft pick. It was because I had only played one full year of pro (Espoo Blues) in Europe. I didn’t know the competition (North America) was so hard. It hit me on the blind-side, the mental part was the biggest reason.”

Koskinen posted a dominant 24-4-1 record in the KHL this season with a .931 save percentage and a 1.69 goals-against average. He also made five starts for Finland during the Olympics earlier this year, posting a .932 save percentage and a 1.62 GAA.

The goaltender posted a save percentage of .915 or higher in each of his four years with SKA, which led to NHL interest, but he said the time is now right to return the world's top league.

“Basically, every year, there were talks,” Koskinen said of returning to the NHL. “But I was in St. Petersburg with a great team and a great organization… that was a very good spot. I didn’t want to rush it.

“I knew that when I came back, it was going to be my last time, my last chance. My age had something to do with it, of course. I need a new challenge. I can get better (in the NHL). I had options this year, not just the Oilers, but I felt this was the best for me and hopefully the team.”

The Oilers ranked in the bottom five of the NHL this season in goals against per game, allowing an average of 3.20 and Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli identified goaltending as an area of need in his season-ending news conference.

Starter Cam Talbot took a step backward from a year ago and had a 31-31-3 record with a .908 save percentage – he posted a career-best .919 mark in 2016-17. Behind Talbot, Laurent Brossoit and Al Montoya both saw starts. Montoya finished the year with a 2-2-2 record with a .906 save percentage, while Brossoit went 3-7-1 with a .883 save percentage.

Brossoit is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, while Montoya and Talbot are both signed through next season.