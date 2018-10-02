Jason Garrison's professional tryout with the Edmonton Oilers has resulted in a contract.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reports the team has signed the veteran defenceman to a one-year deal worth $650,000.

Jason Garrison has indeed signed a contract with EDM. One year, one way at $650K. https://t.co/fUaqQgCPNF — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 2, 2018

It is a one-way deal.

A native of White Rock, BC, Garrison spent a majority of last season with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League after being waived by the Vegas Golden Knights at the end of last October. The 33-year-old appeared in eight games for the Golden Knights during the first month of their inaugural season, notching an assist.

Undrafted out of Minnesota Duluth, Garrison made his NHL debut with the Florida Panthers in 2008-2009.

He's appeared in 538 games over 10 seasons with the Panthers, Vancouver Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning and Golden Knights.

Garrison had 16 goals as a member of the Panthers in 2011-2012.

The Oilers open their season on Saturday against the New Jersey Devils in Sweden.