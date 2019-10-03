The Edmonton Oilers placed defenceman Adam Larsson on long-term injured reserve on Thursday and recalled defenceman Evan Bouchard from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The team also assigned defenceman Ethan Bear to the Condors, one day after he logged 15:33 of ice time and finished as a minus-1 against the Vancouver Canucks.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, Larsson is expected to miss multiple weeks with an ankle injury sustained in Wednesday's 3-2 win against the Canucks. He logged 22:19 of ice time before the injury.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug notes that Bouchard's recall may be for cap purposes, as he carries a cap hit of $894,167 to Bear's $720,000. The swap could be reversed before the Oilers host the Kings on Saturday.

Sounds like a roster shuffle with Bear and Bouchard for LTIR purposes. We’ll get details when Tippett talks. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) October 3, 2019

Larsson, 26, had three goals and 20 points in 82 games with the Oilers last season. He is under contract through next season at a $4.17 million cap hit.

Bouchard, the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, was assigned to the Condors on Sept. 25, but has yet to appear in a game with the team. He played in seven games with the Oilers last season, posting one goal before being sent back to the OHL's London Knights.