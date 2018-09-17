Edmonton Oilers have signed restricted free agent Darnell Nurse to a two-year, $6.4 million contract, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Nurse appeared in all 82 games with the Oilers last season, posting six goals and 26 points, both career-highs. He finished second on the team in average ice time behind Oscar Klefbom, logging 22:15 per game.

The 23-year-old Nurse, who was coming off his entry-level contract, was one of six restricted free agents in the NHL yet to sign. The Winnipeg Jets signed RFA defenceman Josh Morrissey to a two-year, $6.3 million deal on Sunday, which appeared to further the set the market for Nurse's deal.

Nurse will be a restricted free agent when the deal expires in 2020.

The deal leaves Edmonton with less than $1 million in cap space left for this season, per CapFriendly.

The Oilers open their preseason Monday night and begin their regular season on Oct. 6 against the New Jersey Devils.