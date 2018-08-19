The Edmonton Oilers announced on Sunday that the club has signed veteran forward Scottie Upshall to a professional tryout with the team.

A native of Fort McMurray, Alta., Upshall, 34, appeared in 63 games a season ago with the St. Louis Blues, scoring seven goals and adding 12 assists.

The #Oilers have signed Scottie Upshall to a PTO contract. The forward & Fort McMurray native has played 759 @NHL regular season games & has spent the last three years in St. Louis, tallying 7G, 12A over 63 games in 2017-18. pic.twitter.com/pUghELpyuy — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) August 19, 2018

Originally taken with the sixth overall pick of the 2002 NHL Entry Draft by the Nashville Predators out of the Western Hockey League's Kamloops Blazers, Upshall will be heading into his 16th NHL season.

Upshall has appeared in 759 career games with the Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, Phoenix Coyotes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Florida Panthers and Blues. He has 138 goals and 147 assists.

His best season offensively came in 2013-2014 with the Panthers when he recorded 15 goals and 22 assists.

Upshall has appeared in 59 career postseason contests.

Internationally, Upshall has represented Canada on a number of occasions, including as a member of a pair of silver medal-winning entries at the 2002 and 2003 World Junior Hockey Championship and at the 2009 IIHF World Championships, where Canada also finished second.