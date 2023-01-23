Columnists

3h ago

Oilers the top Canadian team in new NHL Power Ranking

NHL: Oilers 4, Canucks 2

By Sportlogiq Staff (@Sportlogiq)

Once again, there is a new top dog amongst Canadian teams in our Power Rankings.

The Edmonton Oilers jump from eighth on our list to fourth as they are riding a six-game winning streak. Not only are the Oilers winning, but they are also beating strong teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning, Seattle Kraken and Vegas Golden Knights.

While Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl continue to do their thing offensively, Edmonton is getting contributions from several forwards. Zach Hyman leads the Oilers in scoring during their win streak with 11 points in six games. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has nine points during the streak. Klim Kostin has four goals in his past six games.

As we’ve been saying for a while, if the Oilers can do a decent job keeping the puck out of their net, they will be a dangerous team. Edmonton sits third in expected goal differential. The Oilers finish the month with games against Columbus and Chicago and continue after the all-star break with games against Detroit, Philadelphia, Ottawa, and Montreal. The win streak may not be over yet.

The Winnipeg Jets drop two spots from third to fifth following a 2-2-0 week. Winnipeg blew a three-goal lead Sunday against the Flyers but hung on to win in regulation. The Jets are one of six teams to rank top-10 in goal differential, expected goal differential, and points percentage. Winnipeg is in a fight for top spot in the Central Division and is a legit candidate to win a wide-open Western Conference.

Moving up two spots, the Toronto Maple Leafs climb from ninth to seventh. The Leafs finished last week with a 2-0-1 record following an overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens. Toronto has lost more games to non-playoff teams than it has to playoff teams in January. The Leafs' next five games are at home as they look to finish strong before the all-star break. 

After dropping games to the Predators and Avalanche, the Calgary Flames played one of their best games of the season Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. Calgary sits 18th in goal and expected goal differential and 17th in points percentage, which is also where they sit in our Power Rankings.

Calgary, a team many thought would contend for top spot in their division will likely be in a fight just to make the playoffs. Calgary currently sits one spot out of a wild-card spot.

The Ottawa Senators fall two spots from 23rd to 25th following a 1-3-0 week. In the most extreme example of the process not matching the results offensively, the Senators rank fourth in expected goals but 25th in actual goals scored. More than halfway through the season, it’s more than just an expectation for regression at this point. This Senators team has trouble finishing despite the quality chances it produces.

The Montreal Canadiens won two of three games last week and move up from 28th to 27th in our Power Rankings. The Habs were dealt a tough blow with Cole Caufield missing the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. That didn’t stop them from beating the Toronto Maple Leafs Saturday as the Habs no longer have the distinction of being our lowest-ranked Canadian team.

That distinction goes to the Vancouver Canucks, who fall from 26th to 29th after losing all three of their games last week in regulation.

The Canucks finally made their coaching change official with Bruce Boudreau being dismissed in favour of Rick Tocchet on Sunday. The Canucks’ new bench boss will have his hands full with a team that ranks bottom five in the NHL in goals against and expected goals against.

On the bright side, two of Vancouver’s next three games are against Chicago and Columbus, and the Canucks have one of the more favourable schedules in the unofficial second half of the season.

 

Boston Bruins
1. Boston Bruins

Last Week: 1 | 37-5-4

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +1.78 (1)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.94 (1)
  • Point %
    .848 (1)
New Jersey Devils
2. New Jersey Devils

Last Week: 2 | 30-12-4

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.87 (3)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.59 (4)
  • Point %
    .696 (3)
Carolina Hurricanes
3. Carolina Hurricanes

Last Week: 6 | 29-9-8

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.57 (7)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.75 (2)
  • Point %
    .717 (2)
Edmonton Oilers
4. Edmonton Oilers

Last Week: 8 | 27-18-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.48 (9)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.73 (3)
  • Point %
    .594 (12)
Winnipeg Jets
5. Winnipeg Jets

Last Week: 3 | 31-16-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.69 (5)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.40 (10)
  • Point %
    .656 (5)
Dallas Stars
6. Dallas Stars

Last Week: 10 | 28-13-7

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.92 (2)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.38 (11)
  • Point %
    .656 (5)
Toronto Maple Leafs
7. Toronto Maple Leafs

Last Week: 9 | 28-11-8

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.72 (4)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.44 (9)
  • Point %
    .681 (4)
Tampa Bay Lightning
8. Tampa Bay Lightning

Last Week: 7 | 29-15-1

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.62 (6)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.29 (13)
  • Point %
    .656 (7)
New York Rangers
9. New York Rangers

Last Week: 4 | 25-14-7

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.48 (10)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.45 (8)
  • Point %
    .620 (10)
Colorado Avalanche
10. Colorado Avalanche

Last Week: 19 | 25-17-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.33 (13)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.22 (14)
  • Point %
    .589 (14)
Florida Panthers
11. Florida Panthers

Last Week: 14 | 23-20-5

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    0 (19)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.53 (5)
  • Point %
    .531 (20)
Seattle Kraken Logo
12. Seattle Kraken

Last Week: 5 | 27-14-5

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.52 (8)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.13 (21)
  • Point %
    .641 (8)
Pittsburgh Penguins
13. Pittsburgh Penguins

Last Week: 17 | 23-15-8

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.20 (16)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.45 (7)
  • Point %
    .587 (15)
Vegas Golden Knights
14. Vegas Golden Knights

Last Week: 11 | 29-17-2

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.31 (14)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.49 (6)
  • Point %
    .625 (9)
Washington Capitals
15. Washington Capitals

Last Week: 16 | 25-18-6

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.39 (11)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.30 (12)
  • Point %
    .571 (16)

 

 

Minnesota Wild
16. Minnesota Wild

Last Week: 12 | 25-16-4

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.27 (15)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.13 (17)
  • Point %
    .600 (11)
Calgary Flames
17. Calgary Flames

Last Week: 13 | 22-20-9

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.15 (18)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.11 (18)
  • Point %
    .564 (17)
Buffalo Sabres
18. Buffalo Sabres

Last Week: 18 | 23-19-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.36 (12)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.17 (22)
  • Point %
    .544 (18)
Los Angeles Kings
19. Los Angeles Kings

Last Week: 15 | 26-17-6

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.22 (21)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.21 (16)
  • Point %
    .592 (13)
Detroit Red Wings
20. Detroit Red Wings

Last Week: 24 | 19-18-8

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.29 (22)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.07 (19)
  • Point %
    .511 (23)
Nashville Predators
21. Nashville Predators

Last Week: 22 | 22-18-6

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.17 (20)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.47 (25)
  • Point %
    .543 (19)
Philadelphia Flyers
22. Philadelphia Flyers

Last Week: 21 | 20-21-7

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.44 (25)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.60 (28)
  • Point %
    .490 (24)
New York Islanders
23. New York Islanders

Last Week: 20 | 23-20-5

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    +.17 (17)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.26 (23)
  • Point %
    .531 (20)
St. Louis Blues
24. St. Louis Blues

Last Week: 25 | 23-21-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.43 (23)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.36 (24)
  • Point %
    .521 (22)
Ottawa Senators logo
25. Ottawa Senators

Last Week: 23 | 20-23-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.43 (24)
  • xGoal Dif.
    +.22 (15)
  • Point %
    .467 (25)
San Jose Sharks
26. San Jose Sharks

Last Week: 27 | 14-25-9

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.73 (27)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.11 (20)
  • Point %
    .385 (28)
Montreal Canadiens
27. Montreal Canadiens

Last Week: 28 | 20-24-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -1.06 (29)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -1.08 (30)
  • Point %
    .457 (26)
Chicago Blackhawks
28. Chicago Blackhawks

Last Week: 29 | 14-27-4

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -1.18 (30)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -1.13 (31)
  • Point %
    .356 (30)
Vancouver Canucks
29. Vancouver Canucks

Last Week: 26 | 18-25-3

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -.67 (26)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.57 (27)
  • Point %
    .424 (27)
Columbus Blue Jackets
30. Columbus Blue Jackets

Last Week: 30 | 14-30-2

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -1.33 (31)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.52 (26)
  • Point %
    .326 (32)
Arizona Coyotes logo
31. Arizona Coyotes

Last Week: 31 | 15-27-5

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -1.00 (28)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -.92 (29)
  • Point %
    .372 (29)
Anaheim Ducks
32. Anaheim Ducks

Last Week: 32 | 13-29-5

  • Avg. Goal Dif.
    -1.85 (32)
  • xGoal Dif.
    -1.28 (32)
  • Point %
    .330 (31)